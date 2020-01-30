Damiano, George A. ALBANY George Anthony Damiano, 81 of Albany, died peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. George was born and raised in New York City, where he lived until moving to Albany in 1966. He was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hunter College, and a master's degree in public administration from Baruch College in New York City. He served in the U.S. Army as a specialist fourth class, and in the New York State National Guard from 1967 to 2006, retiring as a colonel. He retired in 1995 from the New York State Public Service Commission, where he worked as a senior budget analyst. George loved to keep in touch with all the family, especially the nieces and nephews. He was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed reading about history. Another favorite hobby was genealogy. He was a communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany. George was predeceased by his parents, Robert Damiano and Rose Forlenza Damiano; by his sister Mary Damiano Vercesi; and by his nephew Paul Vercesi III. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence Damiano (Claire); his brother-in-law Paul Vercesi; his nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Vercesi Landau (Wayne), Robert Damiano (Holly), and John Damiano; his late nephew's wife Cindy Delgatto; and his grandnieces and nephews, Joseph Vercesi, Danielle Vercesi, Michael Damiano, Brandon Damiano, Christina Landau, Jennifer Landau, Sarah Landau, Rocco Damiano, and Boomer Damiano. Funeral services will be held privately in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020