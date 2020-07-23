1/1
Gatta, George A. Jr. CLEVELAND, Ohio George A. Gatta Jr. passed away on July 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Vivian (nee Mart); loving father of Jeremy G. (Dr. Zoe Jones) Gatta, Dr. Julian A. (Dr. Lily Tranchito) Gatta, Sydney R. Gatta, and special father to Lilly and Bryan Oddo; adored son of Phyllis (nee Robinson) and the late George A. Gatta Sr.; dear brother of Patricia (Richard Fennelly) Gatta, Susan (George) Stoyan, Cynthia (Joe) Hurley, Stephen (Mark Peterson) Gatta, John (Deb) Gatta and the late Kenneth Gatta; dear brother-in-law of Dr. Eric (Kay McCallion) Mart; son-in-law of the late Maureen and Clyde Mart; and cherished uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, and teacher. George was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School '72, and Kent State University School of Architecture '77. He established his own architectural firm in Cleveland, Ohio and worked for other firms in the Cleveland area. In recent years, he specialized in developing plans for summer camps throughout the U.S. and, most notably, a dialysis center at Frost Valley, N.Y. As an adjunct faculty member at the Cleveland Institute for Art, he taught several classes associated with architecture and art. He enjoyed giving back to his community as a volunteer, including with the Westside Intergenerational School, lacrosse at Cleveland Heights High School, and the baseball team for kids with special needs. George enjoyed life, although taken away too soon. His energy, smile, and laugh were infectious. Those busy days frequently ended with a glass of wine, an occasional cigar, and always a toast to "la famiglia." A private memorial service will be held in Cleveland, Ohio. George will also be memorialized at a later date in Scotia. Friends who wish may contribute to Challenger Baseball C/O the Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd., Cleveland Heights, OH, 44118, or the Westside Intergenerational School, 11327 Shaker Blvd., Cleveland, OH, 44101.


July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
Sorry to hear of George's passing,we grew up together neighbors and friends for over 60 years.My condolences to the whole Gatta family.Jack Mortensen
JACK MORTENSEN
Neighbor
July 20, 2020
Vivian and family,
This is Rebecca Weiss, Jordan and Chris Zirm's mother. I was so very very sorry to hear about George. It doesn't seem real. What a kind, generous and warm person he was. Seeing him always made me smile and he won't be easily forgotten. I am thinking of you and please reach out if you ever need anything. With sadness.
Rebecca Weiss
Neighbor
July 18, 2020
Vivian, I am Blanches daughter Leslie. I remember you both as being very friendly and kind! We are truly sorry to hear about George! Our deepest condolences to you and your family!
Leslie and Jeff Bassett
Leslie & Jeff
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
Dear Vivian & family
What are we left with, lots of wonderful memories and pictures of the family.
Bernie loved George and loved when he would come and visit him at Stone garden. Theyd go in his room and close the door so they could talk private. They loved to talk about everything! And I too, am sad of Georges passing! I was able to watch the service of the family and friends on the computer. You have a beautiful family! My deepest sympathy to you and your family! I love you, Blanche
Blanche Beckerman
Family
July 18, 2020
Patty , I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of your brother George. Words cannot express...but know that loving thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult part of life. God Bless You .
Anne
Friend
July 18, 2020
George came in to everyones life at just the right time and was taken too early. He was truly magical. RIP George. You will be missed
Wayne C Goodman
Friend
July 17, 2020
So very sorry to hear about George passing. My thoughts are with his family. I will miss our Scotia connection at Cleveland Heights parties! Peace and love, Peggy Robinson
Peggy Sullivan Robinson
Neighbor
July 17, 2020
Jeff and I are so sorry for your loss. George was a beautiful person inside and out. You have a wonderful strong family by your side...God Bless you all.
Jeff and Betty Wynbrandt
Friend
July 17, 2020
George; The Lord does in fact work in mysterious ways. To think he was ready for your and your zest for life... Heaven must be getting boring and they needed a lively soul to enrich others who came before you. I don't understand his wisdom in doing this, but understand you must have been needed. You were loved and will be missed, But I know you'll be watching of us... Have a blast till our paths cross again... JAK
john keeley
Coworker
July 17, 2020
To Vivian and the beautiful children of George and Vivian: George had an exuberance for life that is very rare. He loved life experiences and established strong relationships wherever he traveled. My friendship dates back to the 70s and it was fun hearing about how George's life played out over the years. He loved his wife and was so proud of his children. A New York transplant, he had great pride for the city of Cleveland, too. I will always hear his giggle and picture his smile as he recounted the latest news and adventures. He was a person who worked hard to connect with family and colleagues and it was much appreciated. George was a large personality who will be missed by many. May he rest in peace.
Marge Sullivan
July 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Goerge's sudden passing. We always loved seeing you all and am so grateful we saw you at the wedding a few years ago. George was so fun, engaging & just lovable! Love to you all, and we are so sorry to not be able to attend this weekend. Rob & Patti Bourne. XO

Patti & Rob Bourne
Friend
July 17, 2020
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
Several years of coaching CH/UH Community Service soccer with George (his sons and mine) is a memory I treasure and will never forget. Especially the one Father's Day game. It was 90 degrees in the shade and George and I brought "Supersoaker" squirt guns to the game. The players kept running over to our bench to get squirted (who really cared about the game anyway). I will miss his laugh and his smile. May God Bless the family, you are in my prayers.
Joe Ciuni
Friend
July 15, 2020
George was a great guy. So thankful that i had a chance to meet him.
He was so great with all the Challenger Bball kids.
bill velotta
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
July 14, 2020
George and I had to stay after school one day in 8th grade because we failed a shop test. We had to draw 100 items found in the shop. Rest easy my friend from a long long time ago and a land far, far away.
David Kelefant
Classmate
July 14, 2020
we are so saddened to hear about Georges passing. We can only picture him with a huge smile on his face! Loved his positive spirit and attitude. We pray that you are comforted by your memories of him.
Beth and Jeff Jones
Beth Jones
Friend
