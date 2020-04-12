Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Knaul Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Knaul, George A. Jr. GUILDERLAND George A. Knaul Jr., 83, formerly of Liverpool, N.Y, passed away at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland on Monday, after a courageous battle with Leukemia and many other health issues. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., son of the late George and Dorothy (Hogan) Knaul. George was employed at General Electric as a draftsman until 1990, when he retired after 36 years of service. It was there that he met the love of his life Nadine, and shared a blessed union of 53 years. Together they spent their early years raising their family and then later spent many winter months in Barefoot Bay, Fla. where they enjoyed time with close friends. They especially enjoyed every moment spent with their grandchildren. George's main focus in life was supporting and spending time with his family. George also served for nine years as a staff sergeant in the New York State Air National Guard's 138th Tactical Fighter Squadron. He was deployed to France with "The Boys from Syracuse" during the Berlin Wall Crisis. George enjoyed camping and was an avid bowler for many years. He was a former parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Liverpool. George was predeceased by his wife Nadine (Wert) Knaul; and an infant daughter, Karen Knaul. Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Michael Knaul and JoAnn Korzenski of Rome, N.Y., Tracy (Frank) Falvo of Rotterdam, N.Y., Mark (Paula Janhonen) Knaul of Hebron, Ind., Brian Knaul of Mattydale; 11 adored grandchildren, Nicole (Barney) Treadway, Kimberly Knaul, Deanna Falvo, Chase Knaul, Jason Falvo, Karyn Knaul, Frances Knaul, Caleb Janhonen, Georgia Knaul, Adam "AJ" Knaul and Summer Knaul; and one great-grandson, Alton Treadway; his younger sisters, Susann (Cory) Borca of Melbourne, Fla., Sharon Shoninger of Liverpool, and Judith Trivisone of Deltona, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews. Private services were held for the family with the Rite of Committal and Entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center where George resided for the past two years as well as the staff and volunteers at the Community Hospice that cared for George over the past several months. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in George's memory to Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, 2 Mercycare Lane Guilderland, NY 12084 or Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Rd Albany, NY 12205. Please sign the funeral home on-line guestbook for George to express your condolences to his family.







