Lansing, George A. Jr. DELMAR George A. Lansing Jr., 86 of Delmar, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late George A. Lansing Sr. and Wilhelmina J. Bruins Lansing. In his early years, George was self-employed. He had his own autobody refinishing shop and had a woodworking contracting business. George was a talented woodworker and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others. George was also a member of the Northeast Woodworkers Association. There he met many friends and enjoyed his time teaching, learning, and creating. He was well known for his Model Ts and driving around Delmar in his band organ playing music in his free time. He enjoyed reminiscing with friends and family over coffee telling them stories about traveling, his upbringing, and let us not forget about his pet skunk "Thinker." George always had a smile on his face and a witty remark waiting to be said. George is survived by many first cousins and his longtime caregiver Maria Rotundo, along with her husband Luigi Rotundo, and their two daughters. On behalf of the Rotundo family, we would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to Rachel Bush, George's aid, and his longtime friends, Dr. Ellis Toban and Richard Clark. We would also like to give a special thank you to the staff at Albany Medical Center. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com