Scott, George A. ALBANY George A. Scott, 74, died peacefully at home in Albany on June 21, 2019. George was born in St. Louis, Mo. to James L. Scott (deceased) and Pearlie Mae Abbott Scott and was raised in Rome, N.Y. He is survived by his adoring wife of 32 years, Connie of Albany; two brothers, William Scott and wife Bonnie of Rome, and James Scott and wife Cora of Chester Springs, Pa.; three sons, Chevon Scott and wife Trish of North Carolina, Damian Scott of New Jersey and George Scott Jr. and wife Danielle of Florida; his mother, Pearlie Mae Scott of Rome; mother-in-law Angela Balasco; sisters-in-law, Mary Anne Gunther and husband Philip, Sandra Willett and husband Chris, Jo Anne Masucci and husband Michael; four grandchildren, Nicole, Keira, Shea and C.J.; and six nephews and nieces. He will also be missed by his loyal Coton de Tulear dog, Josi. A retired executive of the Ford Motor Company and its Lincoln-Mercury Division, after over 30 years of service, Mr. Scott had a brilliant professional career in the automotive industry during its most challenging decades. He was known and respected throughout the states of New York and New Jersey as the key management interface between corporate and dealerships, and left an indelible mark on the Ford system in that capacity. Mr. Scott was educated in Rome at St. Mary's School and St. Aloysius Academy, was a cum laude graduate of Niagara University, and did graduate work at







