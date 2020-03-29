Zimmer, George A. BERNE George A. Zimmer of Berne, N.Y.., passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born August 30, 1943, to the late Cyrus and Elizabeth Zimmer in Schenectady where he attended Linton High School and went on to Dayton and Union Colleges. Upon graduating from college, he began work at Chrysler Research Lab in Dayton, Ohio before being drafted into the Army in 1965. After two tours in Vietnam, George spent ten years at Knolls Atomic Power Lab, six years at Brookhaven National Laboratory, 20 years at Hewlett Packard and 18 years at Delaware Engineering. George served with the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967, where he was known as "Zim." He held the rank of SPC4 as an 11B, Infantryman and radio telephone operator, with assignments at multiple fire bases and combat outposts, including An Khe, Pleiku and Bong Son. During his service, George was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor, three Purple Hearts, the Army Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, two Vietnam Service Medals, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal 1960s, two Presidential Unit Citations and the Combat Infantryman Badge. George enjoyed an active role in his community, proudly serving as the Town of Wright Assessor, member of the Gallupville Fire Department, member of the Town Hall construction team and the Lions Club, where he was involved in the construction of the tennis court. George is survived by his wife of 50 years Linda A. Zimmer; children, Kimberly Zimmer of Gallupville, Christopher (Kimberly O'Meara) Zimmer of Ballston Spa, Brent (Eileen Zuefle) Zimmer of Berne; and grandchildren, Averill, Gaige, Quinn and Sloan; his brother, Robert (Mary Anne) Zimmer of Berne; a niece and nephew; as well as mother-in-law Helen Funck of Gallupville. There will be no calling hours. A military service will be held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the Gallupville Volunteer Fire Department, 109 School St, Schoharie, NY 12157 or American Legion Riders, Helderberg Post 977, 988 Altamont Blvd, Altamont, NY 12009 in memory of George. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie is assisting the Zimmer family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for George's family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020