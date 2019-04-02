Osterlitz, George Alfred COLONIE George Alfred Osterlitz, 69, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. George was a member of Millwright Union #1163. He enjoyed spending time at Saratoga Race Course and his many trips to Las Vegas. George also enjoyed cars of all types. He is survived by two daughters, Renee Osterlitz and Jody Nixon; a grandson Tanner Nixon; a brother Ronald Osterlitz (Audrey); former wife and caregiver Nancy Nisiewicz; his niece Michelle Pollard (JT); his former sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Frank Myers; and scores of friends. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Contributions in George's name may be made to the .
