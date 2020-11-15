George’s name comes up every time we talked about one of our great storytelling customers. We miss our conversations and the funny stories you always shared. We hired “let George do it” to remove a refrigerator from the basement and he strapped it to his back and carried it up the stairs, we are still amazed at that. George was funny, kind, generous and had a great wit and intelligence.

RIP George

Warren and Claudia Bush ( Oliver’s Cafe)

Claudia Bush

Friend