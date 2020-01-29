Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM All Saints on the Hudson Church 121 N. Main St Mechanicville , NY View Map Funeral service 7:30 PM All Saints on the Hudson Church 121 N. Main St Mechanicville , NY View Map Burial 11:00 AM St. Anthony's Cemetery Glenville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Girtler, SSgt George Anthony IV SCOTIA SSgt George Anthony Girtler IV, 37, passed away from a pulmo nary embolism on January 11, 2020, while serving in Antarctica with the 109th Airlift Wing, Stratton Air National Guard Base in support of Operation Deep Freeze. Born in Albany on July 26, 1982, he was the son of George and Victoria Rubino Girtler III, he was a 2001 graduate of Stillwater High School. George received his associate's degree at HVCC and then his bachelor's in the Technical Management Program at DeVry University. After graduating from HVCC in 2005, George worked for Arcadia MFG until 2011. In May 2010, he joined the USAFR/ANG, serving one year at the Westover Air Reserve Base before transferring to the 109th Airlift Wing at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia. He was an aircraft electrician who served as crew chief on planes such as the C5 Galaxy. Most recently, he worked as an Aircraft Electro-Environmental Systems Technician on C130's at Stratton ANG Base. During his years in the ANG, George also worked for LQK and Globalfoundries. In 2004, George married his high school sweetheart. Even when he was deployed, they never went a day without speaking. George was known as a hard working, kind-hearted man by all who knew him. He was a proud American who enjoyed hunting and spending time with his wife and kids. He was also an avid beer brewer who enjoyed sharing his brews with his friends at work. In addition to his parents George and Vicki, George is survived by his loving wife Mary Ilene Hornick Girtler; son George A. Girtler V; daughter Peyton Kennedy Girtler; brother James (Bek) Jarvis-Girtler and their daughter Roselyn; mother-in-law Christina Hornick; brother-in-law Albert Hornick II; grandfather James Houck; aunts, Donna Blowers and Cindy (Wayne) Keck; uncles, David (Amy) and Danny Rubino; along with nieces and close cousins, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Scott and Gina (Matthew) Patrizio to name a few. George was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, George and Janet Girtler; and maternal grandmother Margaret Houck. Calling hours at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St, Mechanicville, N.Y. on Thursday, January 30, from 5 - 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will begin immediately following the calling hours on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Military Honors and burial in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, George's family has asked that memorial contributions be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept.142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Visit











