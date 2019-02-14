Bowles, George WATERVLIET George Bowles, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019, with his family by his side. Known to many as "Red", George was one of seven children born to the late William and Nellie (Robinson) Bowles. George was born, raised and educated in Watervliet. In the late 1930's he served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in the Adirondacks before taking employment with the Huyck Felt Company in Rensselaer where he would work for 40 years. Shortly after the United States entered World War II, George enlisted in the Army. He served his country honorably and fought in campaigns in the Aleutian Islands, Central Europe and in the Rhineland. For his service he was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal; European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. At the conclusion of his military service in 1945, George returned home to his wife, Hazel and to his job at Huyck Felt Company. George and Hazel enjoyed more than 40 years of marriage prior to her passing in 1985. In his retirement years, George enjoyed spending the winter months, with his family, in Florida. He also enjoyed playing cards, swimming at the Cohoes Community Center, and his daily drive to Waterford to have lunch at his nephew Donny Bowles' restaurant, Don and Paul's Coffee Shoppe. Above all else, George enjoyed the times spent with his family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandson especially filled him with pride. George was the beloved husband of the late Hazel (Smith) Bowles; devoted father of George (late Patricia) Bowles of Guilderland, Barbara (Brian) Burke of Latham and Mary (Daniel) Weidman of Guilderland; cherished grandfather of Jennifer Bowles of Guilderland, Brian (Nicole) Burke of Latham and Mary (Patrick) Horan of Burlington, Vt.; proud great-grandfather of Gavin Burke; brother of the late Charles, Thomas and John Bowles, Mary Blake, Agnes Dwyer and Helen Lodge. George had a special fondness for all of his many nieces and nephews and especially cherished his niece Jeanne, with whom he had spent much time. George's funeral service will be held at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet on Saturday at 12 p.m. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Friends are invited and may also visit with George's family on Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For those who would like to remember George in a special way, donations may be made to St. Peter's Hospital ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205. Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2019