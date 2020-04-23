Bruce, George Sr. KINDERHOOK George Bruce Sr., 78 of Kinderhook, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Hudson. Born in Albany at the Bradley Maternity Hospital on November 2, 1941, he was the son of Sarah (Lane) Bruce Hoose and Raymond E. Bruce. George attended Ichabod Crane Central School District. He went on to serve a two-year enlistment in the United States Navy and served on the USS Essex during the Cuban Blockade in 1962. George married his wife, Jean, on June 10, 1963. He was employed by O' Malley's in Latham as a mobile home set-up technician. He was then employed as a machinist at ITT & Harper in Castleton, Huyck Felt in Rensselaer and Freihofers. He was also employed by New York Motor Coach, Questar III and Michael Johnston as a bus driver leading up to his semi retirement in 2003. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed driving their RV to Florida, preferring to spend their winters in northern Florida with their campground friends from across the country. During summers at home, he was employed at Camp Pontiac in Copake. George was also a lifetime communicant of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stuyvesant. George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Bruce; his children: Raymond Bruce of South Dayton, N.Y., Patricia (David) Ogden of Kinderhook, Jeanette (William) Snyder of Kinderhook, and George (Teraesa) Bruce Jr. of Nelson, Neb. George is also survived by his grandchildren: Michelle Ogden of Kinderhook, Samantha (Derrick) MacCormack of Kinderhook, David Ogden Jr. of Troy, Johnathan Snyder of Kinderhook, Anastasia and Jillian Bruce of South Dayton, Nicholas and Jackson Bruce, Robert and Jacob Swift of Nelson, Neb.; and by his great-grandchildren, Finnigan and Logan MacCormack of Kinderhook. He is also survived by a niece. He was predeceased by his mother, his father, and his sister, Nancy Stammel. Funeral arrangements are through Raymond E Bond Funeral Home in Valatie. Interment and funeral services will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 159 County Route 26A, Stuyvesant, NY, 12173 and the Valatie Rescue Squad.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020