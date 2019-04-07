McNeff, George C. WATERVLIET George C. McNeff , 85, died peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on November 25, 1933, George was the son of the late Thomas B. and Bertha M. Orr McNeff. At a young age, his family moved to Watervliet where he was raised and educated. After school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1952-56 aboard the USS Midway. Upon returning home, George married Marjean Nittinger and together they raised their six children. Most recently, he was employed by RPI in Troy before retiring in 2000. George was a past Exalted Ruler and life member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks # 1500. He was also a life member of the Watervliet VFW Post #729. Enjoyments included cooking for family get togethers, golfing, walking and puttering in his garage and "boat room". He loved to read and play games. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his large extended family and many friends, and was sure to lead everyone in a rousing rendition of "God Bless America" while passionately displaying the American flag. He is the beloved husband of Sally A. Sauter Mahserjian McNeff and the late Marjean E. Nittinger McNeff; devoted father of Kathryn P. (John) Arcuri, Lynne M. (Bill) Lee, George W. (Cindy) McNeff, Steven E.McNeff, Michael F. (Jennifer) McNeff and Scott J. (Carey) McNeff; step-father of Jackie Prince and George (Cathy) Mahserjian, III; brother of Patricia (late Ken) Muller and the late Tom (Karen) McNeff and Jack (Elaine) McNeff, the late Loretta (late Don) Washock, and the late Carolyn Thomas; brother-in-law and best buddy (friends before they were relatives) of Bob Nittinger. George is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Eddy Village Green Building #7 for the warm and endless compassionate care given to George. They are truly angels on earth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Avenue, Watervliet with Rev. Donald Rutherford, Pastor officiating. Interment with U.S. Navy honors will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Monday from 4-7 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Watervliet Lodge of Elks Building Fund, 501 4th Avenue,Watervliet, NY 12189. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
