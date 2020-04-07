Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Childs Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Childs, George Sr. WATERFORD George Childs Sr., 81, was called to the Lord while he slept and with his family at his side on Sunday, April 5, 2020. George was born and educated in the Bronx and moved to Green Island in 1954 and then to Watervliet where he met the love of his life, Helen Wagner Childs, who survives. They married in October of 1960 and soon after started a family. With his own hands he built his home from the ground up in order to have a safe place to raise his children. George was employed for 34 years at Levonian Brothers in Troy and retired in 2002. He was famous for building things. He always enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play in the pool he installed. In addition to his wife of 60 years he is survived by his children, Arleen Martin (Don) of Ballston Spa, Michele Dougall (James) and George Childs Jr. (Amy) of Waterford. He was the brother of William Childs of Florida, David Childs of Watervliet, the late Barbara Benadino, Regina Hyde and Roberta Piche. He was the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who will always remember the great times they all had playing in Poppy C's swimming pool. He was a wonderful man and a great husband and father who will be missed dearly but never forgotten. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private for the immediate family. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit:







