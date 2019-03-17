Derway, George COEYMANS HOLLOW George A. Derway, 85, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was the husband of Hughlyn Dunn (Keir Derway); father of Roger (Kathleen) Derway of Coeymans Hollow, Hugh (Susan) Derway of Ravena and Wanda Thomas; grandfather of Connie Derway of Ava, N.Y., Robyn Derway of Cohoes, Adam Derway (Olivia) of Ravena, James Derway (Camille) of Glenmont, Hughlyn Rosario and the late Jessie Thomas; brother of Barbara Alaman and Bernice Syndgrass; uncle of Janet Dunn, Robert Stewart and Michael Dunn; and great-grandfather of Gavin, Shay, Chayton and Raven. Friends may call at the funeral home on March 23, from 2-5 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019