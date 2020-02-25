|
|
Doakmajian, George Jr. WYNANTSKILL George Doakmajian, Jr., 86, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late George Doakmajian and Mary Boyajian Doakmajian; and husband of the late Patricia Ann Murphy Doakmajian. He had resided in Wynantskill all his life and was a graduate of Troy High School. After high school he went into the U.S. Navy where he was on the U.S.S. Midway during the Korean War. He was very proud of his time serving his country and always supported our troops and returning vets. George came back and worked in the family business and thereafter became interested in insurance. He then became a licensed insurance broker. His parents, immigrants from Armenia, owned a meat market on Rte. 66 in Wynantskill. In 1963 George ended up converting the location to the George Doakmajian Insurance Agency. He also became owner of Village Discount Wine and Liquor, which was founded by his father in 1946. He worked full time at both businesses, along with his daughters, right up until the day he fell ill. From his Armenian parents, George inherited a very strong work ethic and love of family which he then passed on to his own children and grandchildren. When not working, he enjoyed boating on Lake George, driving his antique cars and Amphicar on Lake George and traveling with his wife and family. He was married to his beloved wife for 58 years and even though he will be deeply missed, his family takes solace in knowing they are reunited for eternity. He was a proud lifetime member of the Wynantskill Fire Department and a former member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Wynantskill. Survivors include three daughters, Michelle (Bruce) Fanning, Wynantskill, Kara (Hal) Allen, Saratoga Springs and Tricia (David) Freedman, Clifton Park; eight grandchildren, Leigha (Tony) Scott, Kayla (Anthony) Testo, Tyler VanAuken, Austin and Isabella Fanning, and Ethan, Asher and Ari Urowsky; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Florence (Richard) Maloumian of Philadelphia Pa.; and their children, Richard Jr., Deran and Heather. Along with several cousins. We wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Samaritan Hospital ICU/Hospice who took such wonderful care of him. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Wednesday, February 26, from 9-11:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of George Doakmajian, Jr. to the Patriot Guard Riders of N.Y., or H.O.T.H.- Help On The Homefront; PGRNY.ORG or checks payable to Patriot Guard Riders of N.Y. Attn:Treasurer, P.O. Box 637, Wappingers Falls NY 12590. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit, www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2020