Allen, George E. BALLSTON LAKE George E. "Bunzie" Allen, age 81, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital after a long illness with Parkinson's Disease. Virginia (Catalano) Allen was the beloved wife of George for 57 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force and had a long career with the Local 201 Painters Union as a painter and flooring master, and after retiring from the union, he continued his career working as a licensed asbestos remover with various companies. His greatest passion was being with his family at the holidays, and boating on the lakes and fishing. George is survived by his wife Virginia; and children, George (Ann) of Troy, Mark (Lisa) of Troy and Michelle of Utica; beloved grandfather of three grandsons, Mark (Ashley) McDonald, Cody and Brenden Allen; a sister and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, William Allen and Ruth Day; as well as his brother William and sister Helen. We would like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital 3A for all the compassion and care they provided during his stay. He was much loved and will be missed dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, July 9, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 125 Eagle Street. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe social distancing and during visitation, it will be limited to 30 guests inside the building at any given time. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, #1509, New York, NY, 10018. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
