Henderson, George E. NIVERVILLE George E. Henderson, 80, passed away at Albany Medical Center on December 28, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late James K. and Elizabeth G. (Koch) Henderson and was a longtime resident of Nassau. George was an avid racer and race fan at Lebanon Valley Speedway, having started at the age of 19 and racing for over 35 years. He worked as a truck driver and equipment operator for several local companies before starting his own business, Henderson's Tree Removal. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Henderson; son, Howard (Glenna) Henderson; daughters, Cheryl (Michael) Griffin and Sandra Henderson; brother, Richard J. Henderson; sister, Judy Fink; five granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Morris. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Nassau Cemetery, Rt. 203, Nassau, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St. in Nassau on Friday evening from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the Nassau Hose Co. #1, P.O. Box 42, Nassau, NY 12123. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019