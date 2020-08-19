1/1
George E. Hilt Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilt, George E. Sr. TROY George E. Hilt Sr., 89, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Leland Hilt and Marjorie Flack Hilt; and husband for 68 years of Evelyn M. Hanna Hilt. He had resided in Troy all his life and was educated in Troy Schools.. At 15, he began working at the Economical Market on Ferry and Third where he became a meat cutter. After 15 years he went to work at Central Market, and retired from La Valley Meat Market in 1996. He was a member of the New York National Guard at 18 and was a member for 10 years. In 1958, he opened a concession stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and home made sausage at the Schaghticoke Fair. This was run with his family for 22 years. After retirement, he joined AARP #3991 and delivered daffodils for the Cancer Society. Many summers he cooked hot dogs and hamburgers at Grafton State Park for the Bocci League. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and being with his family. George was the proud father of three Eagle Scouts. He belonged to many other bocci leagues. He and his wife enjoyed going to Branson, Las Vegas, Tennessee and many years in the Catskills with the Troy Seniors. Survivors in addition to his wife include five children, George Hilt Jr. of Schenectady, Debra (Mike) Kross of Schenectady, Timothy Hilt of Troy, Gary (Crystie) Hilt of Nassau and Dennis (Mel) Hilt of Troy; his sisters, Marilyn (late Bob) Hanby of Salem and Ruth Gorham of Malta; his grandchildren, Jason and Jeffrey Kross, Kevin and Sean Hilt, Kenneth and Danielle Hilt and David Hilt and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Hilt; a brother, Leland Hilt; and a sister, Joan Hillje. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Friday, August 21, from 9:30-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Reverend Edward Kacerguis, officiating. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of George E. Hilt to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205 or American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about George. I have many happy memories of time spent with the whole Hilt family when we were young. How I loved to get down to Bank Street! Evelyn, you have been in the family forever and may all the happy memories you and George shared over the years help to ease the sorrow this loss will bring. Love, Cousin Babs
Barbara (Bonesteel) Balascio
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved