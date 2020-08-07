Hogan, George E. ALBANY George E. Hogan, 82, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, after a brief illness. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late Dr. Daniel J.M and Elois Hogan. He received his master's degree from Oswego and was an industrial arts teacher in the South Colonie School District for many years. He was a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church. George was husband of the late Anne Solman Hogan; father of Greg Hogan and Lynn Young; grandfather of Cody Young and the late Kyle Hogan; and brother of Alice Murabito (late Frank), Sheila McCormick (Bill), and the late James Hogan (late Frieda), Patricia Hogan, Fred Hogan, Arthur Hogan (Joyce), Bill Hogan (late Mary), and Dan Hogan (late Rita). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, August 10, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. In accordance with current guidelines, masks, social distancing and occupancy limitations are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.