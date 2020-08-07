1/1
George E. Hogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hogan, George E. ALBANY George E. Hogan, 82, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, after a brief illness. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late Dr. Daniel J.M and Elois Hogan. He received his master's degree from Oswego and was an industrial arts teacher in the South Colonie School District for many years. He was a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church. George was husband of the late Anne Solman Hogan; father of Greg Hogan and Lynn Young; grandfather of Cody Young and the late Kyle Hogan; and brother of Alice Murabito (late Frank), Sheila McCormick (Bill), and the late James Hogan (late Frieda), Patricia Hogan, Fred Hogan, Arthur Hogan (Joyce), Bill Hogan (late Mary), and Dan Hogan (late Rita). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, August 10, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. In accordance with current guidelines, masks, social distancing and occupancy limitations are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved