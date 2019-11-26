Opar, George E. WHIPPANY, N.J. George Edward Opar, 73 of Whippany, N.J., passed peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, N.J. The son of the late Paul and Martha (nee Kawola) Opar, George was born on October 26, 1946, in Troy and grew up in Watervliet. George graduated from Catholic Central High School, Class of 1964, received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Manhattan College, class of 1968, and his master's degree in biochemistry from Cornell University in 1970. He worked in technical services for Roche Diagnostics for 39 years. George was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church. He enjoyed photography, particularly nature photography. George loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. George also enjoyed spending time at their lake house in Pennsylvania and riding his quad. Perhaps his favorite pastime, however, was making "dad" jokes and making people smile. George is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Beverly (nee Koehler) Opar. He was the loving father of daughter, Jeanne Kagle (David) and son, Timothy Opar; and cherished "Gramps" of Arthur and McKenna Kagle. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Paul Opar (Patricia) and Patricia Opar, both of Latham, and Michael Opar (Pattijeanne) of Helene, Mont.; and his great canine companion, Maggee. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, from 4-8 p.m. at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Road, Whippany, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 90 Whippany Road, Whippany, N.J. An interment will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, N.J. In George's memory, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Bradley-Braviak Funeral Homes, 973-908-6004.



