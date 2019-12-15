George E. Rourke III

Obituary
Rourke, George E. III RENSSELAER George E. Rourke, III, 70, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. George was a life member of the G.S. Mink T. Claxton Hose Co. 2. He enjoyed playing the guitar and playing pool. George is survived by his wife Diane (Pitts) Rourke; his children, George, Robbie, Joanne and Melissa Rourke, Cathleen Gallagher and Patricia Tansey; his siblings, Cornelius Ryan and Cathleen Stammel. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for George will be held on Monday, December 16, at 3 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Calling hours will begin at 1 p.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019
