|
|
Sheehan, George E. TROY George E. Sheehan, 71, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family on September 21, 2019. Born and raised in Troy, he was the son of the late William Sheehan and Ilene Miller Sheehan. George graduated from LaSalle Institute and Hudson Valley Community College. He served proudly in the United States Navy, and was a store keeper on the U.S.S. Forest Sherman. George was the president and owner of Trojan Hardware in Troy. He was a member of the Troy Boys and Girls Club, he enjoyed skiing, hiking, gardening, camping in the Adirondacks, cooking, and entertaining family and friends at the lake, watching his grandchildren Davis and Addy swim, kayaking, enjoying the lake and nature, teaching his beloved dog Hawkeye to swim. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, R.P.I. hockey, and he enjoyed following the Olympics. George is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Geraldine D. (Marble) Sheehan; his daughters, Erin Burns Seymour and her husband Mark, and Colleen Burns Bonebrake and her husband Patrick; his cherished grandchildren, Davis and Addison; his sister-in-law, Jackie (Stan) Bazycki; his brother-in-law, Donald (Mary) Marble; his aunts, Beverly and Gladys; his nieces, nephews, cousins and godchild Patricia Kot of California; his friend Doug Lewis and all his friends at the lake. In addition to his mother and father, George was predeceased by his in-laws, Charles and Gertrude Marble; and his best friend Jack "Johnie B" Madden. The family would like to thank Dr. Musto, Dr. Pahwa, Dr. Farooq and the staff at Samaritan Hospital for their care and compassion given to George. Funeral services will be private. George loved animals, especially Hawkeye, his loyal black lab, in memory of George contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204 or mohawkhumane.org/donate. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019