Tiggle, George E. NISKAYUNA George E. Tiggle, 45 of Niskayuna, student affairs director of development at SUNY Albany, passed on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born on July 11, 1974, in Honolulu, Hawaii to U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Sherman E. Tiggle and Lenora Holland Tiggle, George was the second of two sons. A gregarious and joyful personality, George spent 18 years as a college admissions and recruitment professional for several colleges and prep-schools in the Northeast, including his alma maters Union College (1998), and the Northfield Mount Hermon School, Mass., where George was a standout football player as a member of the class of 1994. In 2013, George married Kendra McBride. George was predeceased by his father Sherman, who passed away in 2005. He is survived by his wife Kendra; daughter Kailee; mother Lenora Tiggle of Chicopee, Mass.; and brother Sherman Darryl Tiggle and sister-in-law Geneva Riley Tiggle, both of Towson, Md. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, November 5, in the Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany, where George was a member. Calling hours are from 9-10:45 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. The funeral service will be officiated by Reverend Damone P. Johnson, Sr. Pastor. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the S.L. McLaughlin Funeral Home, 1226 Broadway, Albany, NY 12204. (518) 465-2000.







