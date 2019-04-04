Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George F. Grey. View Sign

Grey, George F. GUILDERLAND George F. Grey, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. "I'm originally from Mechanicville" dad would always tell everyone. He was the son of the late Irving Grey and Mary Lena Kennedy Grey, he was one of six children. He was a Boy Scout and was awesome with directions. George was a graduate of Mechanicville High School. He worked for the New York State Department of Labor as an offset printer for many years and later a mail clerk until retirement. Over the years, he and his wife Anne Marie partnered with his daughter in their family business of commercial cleaning and rental properties. He was member of Knights of Columbus and a grand knight of Mechanicville council for many years. He met his bride Anne Marie Graziano at the Albany Knights of Columbus Council on Ontario Street in 1962. He was a communicant of Christ the King Church in Guilderland since 1975. Prior to that he was a communicant of the St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Albany. George enjoyed dancing, dogs, music, funny stories, and the outdoors. He continued to dance up until 2016 with his girlfriend Joan Noel at the Colonie Elks. He loved to tell jokes and he enjoyed making people laugh. He was a strong advocate for people with disabilities and helped to raise money for the Center for Disability Services with their telethons. He helped his daughter Gia with donations for the Job Placement Consortiums annual dinner and silent auction which helped individuals with barriers to employment. He loved people but most of all he loved his grandchildren. George is survived by his daughter, Gia Annemarie Kaso (Michael) of Arizona and his son, Jim Grey (Kate) of Michigan; grandchildren, Alisha (Ian), Zac, AJ, Tony, Zander, Melina, and Diana (Rayeshaun); and three great-grandchildren, Luke, Ethan and Sommaiya. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 40 years Anne Marie Graziano Grey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the King Church in Guilderland, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bouchard House, 1 East Glenwood Drive, Latham, NY, 12110 in memory of George F. Grey. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12105

