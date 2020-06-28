Miller, George F. Jr. CLARKSVILLE George F. Miller Jr., 72 of Clarksville, passed away on June 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, George was the eldest son of George F. Sr. and Catherine K. Miller (Kohinke) of Delmar. A veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees, George served in Vietnam, earning a bronze star. A lifetime employee of the automotive and trucking industry, George last worked as a sales and service representative at Carlisle Motion Control and later, Northeast Great Dane. George was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a NASCAR fan. George adored his dogs, Oliver, Angel and Katie. He enjoyed being involved in his community Heritage Day, spending time with close friends and loyal neighbors - many of whom he considered family - as well as lending a hand and busting chops at J&S Auto. George was known for his generosity, meticulousness and quick wit. Survivors include his dearest mother, Catherine K. Miller of Delmar; his loving fiance, Rebecca Stevens of Auburn, Maine; devoted daughters, Jennifer (James) Smith of Voorheesville and Beth (Marcos) Ruiz of Delmar; cherished siblings, Richard (Karla) Miller of Coeymans Hollow, Janet (Douglass) Bailey of Glenmont, Stephen (Margaret) Miller of St. Albans, Vt., Susan Miller of Ballston Spa and Helen (William) Sudol of Knox. George is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Cassidy, Cooper and Cayden Smith and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, George F. Sr.; and niece, Gina. There will be a private ceremony for family in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Woofs for Warriors, Inc., P.O. Box 2466, Glens Falls, NY 12801 https://woofsforwarriors.org/ or to a veterans or animal group of your choice. Online condolences may be offered to his family as www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.