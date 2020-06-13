Tefoe, George F. PETERSBURGH George F. Tefoe, 90, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. George was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from General Electric in Schenectady as a turbine worker. George also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. George was the husband of the late Leila DelCogliano and Lauretta Tefoe; and is survived by his daughter Georgette Tefoe of West Lebanon; sons, George Tefoe Jr. and Derrick Tefoe of Petersburgh and Scott (Grace) Tefoe of Aurora, Colo. Beloved companion of 25 years of Sylvia Brayman of Petersburgh; brother of Leo, Ida, Shirley and Joyce; and uncle of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 State Route 43, Stephentown on Monday, June 15, from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. with Reverend John Close officiating. Please wear masks if attending. Interment will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh.