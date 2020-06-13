Tefoe, George F. PETERSBURGH George F. Tefoe, 90, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. George was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from General Electric in Schenectady as a turbine worker. George also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. George was the husband of the late Leila DelCogliano and Lauretta Tefoe; and is survived by his daughter Georgette Tefoe of West Lebanon; sons, George Tefoe Jr. and Derrick Tefoe of Petersburgh and Scott (Grace) Tefoe of Aurora, Colo. Beloved companion of 25 years of Sylvia Brayman of Petersburgh; brother of Leo, Ida, Shirley and Joyce; and uncle of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 State Route 43, Stephentown on Monday, June 15, from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. with Reverend John Close officiating. Please wear masks if attending. Interment will follow in the Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 13, 2020.