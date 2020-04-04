Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Fieseher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fieseher, George COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. George Clayton Fieseher passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, of natural causes. He now joins in death his beloved and dearly missed wife of 60 years, Helen Chillemi Fieseher. George was born in Albany on October 25, 1927, to Walter Fieseher and Anna May Wagoner Fieseher. At a young age he moved to Ravena where he enjoyed a rich upbringing and many friends, and settled there with his bride, Helen. He was active in the community, including as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at the Congregational Christian Church, with the JayCees, the Boy Scouts, and as a member of the Masonic fraternity for over 65 years. George was a member of the first graduating class of the newly merged Ravena-Coeymans High School, in 1945. After a stint in the Army at the close of World War II, he returned to work at Sterling Winthrop in Rensselaer, where he met and fell in love with Helen. They were married on September 6, 1954, and raised four children. He retired in 1990 after 45 years, and he and Helen moved to Vero Beach, Fla., where they spent the next 20 years happily enjoying the warmth and the new friendships they made. Health issues prompted the decision in 2010 to move in with their son, Stephen, and his wife, Camille (Parisi), in Pennsylvania. Upon retirement, George took up the hobby of genealogy, spurred on by the memory of a story his mother told him as a child that he was a descendant of a Mayflower passenger, William White. He spent much time and effort tracing out the various predecessors of both his and his wife's ancestors, logging an impressive collection of great-grandparents. Along with family, it was his great passion until the very end. In addition to his wife, George was predeceased by his daughter Lori; and his sister Shirley Arceneaux. He is survived, in addition to Stephen, by sons, James and his wife Lisa (Reingold) of Dover, N.H., and Thomas of Colonie; son-in-law William Buchholz of Smithtown, N.Y.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sisters, Audrey Diacetis and Edie Cox, both of Albany; sisters-in-law, Molly Harder and Annette Aluise, both of the Albany area. Due to COVID-19 pandemic there will be no services, but a life celebration gathering in Albany later in the year at the convenience of family. Interment will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery, also at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Albany Rural Cemetery or your local Historical Society, where George grew a great appreciation for the resources they provide.



