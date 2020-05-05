Tompkins, George G. COHOES George G. Tompkins, 86, died peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born and educated in Cohoes, George was the son of the late James Tompkins, Sr. and Catherine Adamakis Tompkins. George was a lifelong resident of Cohoes. He had been active in Cohoes politics as a former member of the Cohoes Planning Board. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was also a lifelong member of St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church in Troy. George had owned and operated many restaurants and nightclubs throughout the area. He loved spending time at the Saratoga Racetrack and Atlantic City. He will be fondly remembered by his hundreds of dear friends. George is survived by his children, George and Catherine Tompkins and Valerie Halpin; by his grandchildren, Harley Tompkins, Sean McKelva, Justin Stone, Stormi Halpin, Jennifer Tompkins, Michael Halpin and Cye Jamerson; by his cousins, Walter and Barbara Pacyga; as well as by his six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. George will be interred in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church, 909 River St., Troy, NY 12180 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 5 to May 6, 2020.