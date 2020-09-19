Gadomski, George ALBANY George Gadomski, 86, passed away on September 16, 2020, at the Teresian House, Albany. George was born in Mlawa, Poland and lived in Albany. He was employed by Sterling Drug for 39 years, retiring in 1997. George was a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church in Albany. George enjoyed gardening, traveling, volunteering, spending time with his family and summer vacations on Cape Cod. He was especially proud of his Polish heritage and his service in the U.S. Air Force. He was a life director of the Polish Community Center and life member of the Polish American Citizens Club. During his retirement, he was an original member of the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association for ten years. George was hard-working, friendly, kind, compassionate, and his smile was contagious. He was treasured by his family and friends and will be deeply missed. George was the beloved husband of 58 years of the late Bernice Gadomski. He was the loving father of Stephen (Therese) Gadomski of Colonie, Edward (Susan Lyons) Gadomski of Slingerlands and Donna (Thomas Rizzo) Gadomski of Boston; and devoted grandfather of Elizabeth Gadomski (Jamie Hockey-Barrett) of Latham and Daniel (Jennifer) Gadomski of Colonie. He is also survived by his brother Fred (Irene) Gadomski; his sister Kazia Burzynski and several nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Frank and Helen (Moszczynski) Gadomski. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday at 8:15 a.m. then at 9 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call, at Hans Funeral Home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Interment with military honors will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Albany. Please note that social distancing and masks are required, and attendance is limited. Seating capacity at the church is strictly limited to 50 due to ASCC COVID-19 funeral guidelines. For further church information, please see ASCC funeral Mass procedures at https://parishes.rcda.org/AllSaints/
The family would like to thank the staff at the Teresian House for the loving care given to our parents. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Teresian House Foundation, for resident activities.
