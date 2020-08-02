Sickles, George Gerard EAST GREENBUSH George Gerard Sickles, 72, formerly of Wynantskill, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his two best girls on July 30, 2020, due to complications from early-onset Alzheimer's Disease. "Jerry" was a graduate of LaSalle Institute (Class of '66), where he was described by friends as a "football and basketball hero". He went on to graduate from SUNY Brockport earning a degree in Education. Jerry loved teaching! First, teaching middle school at St. Augustine's and later employed by Questar III, Green Island UFSD, and the Averill Park CSD. In between teaching jobs he thoroughly enjoyed his work as a salesmen with Trojan Beer Dist., Keis Distributing and Fitzgerald Bros. In more recent years he held the position of youth director for the Town of North Greenbush, which was his favorite by far. Jerry accomplished many great things in his short 72 years, 364 days on this earth. He earned the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout award, played semi-professional football for the Cohoes Olympians, coached for many years with South Troy Pop Warner football and the Classie Lassie's girls softball league, as well as being a founding member of the North Greenbush Men's softball league. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Sandra (Wilson) Sickles and the light of his life; his daughter, Jessica E. Sickles. In addition, he leaves behind his sisters, Cynthia (John) Hill, Jo Ann (John "Jack") Greene; his brother, Rex and beloved sister-in-law, Jeannie Sickles; as well as his sisters-in-law, Janice (Patrick) Russell, and Jo-Anne Wilson. Jerry, (best known to his family as "UG"); also had several nieces and nephews, Nanette (Jim) Capano, Bryan Williams, Lori Pratt, Sara Greene, Alison (Kevin) Calacone, Dylan (Alysha) Sickles, Drew Sickles, Dacia (Bryan) Moore, Shannon Russell, Patrick (Deanna) Russell III, Garth (Lori) Russell, Michael Russell; and many grand nieces and nephews whom he absolutely adored. He always cherished his relationship with his Godson, Kevin Hayes. Jerry was predeceased by his mother, Margaret T. (Monahan) Sickles; and father, George A. Sickles; as well as his favorite aunt "Susie"; Sr. Thecla Monahan, CSJ; and his nephew, Dustin Reilly Sickles who departed this world far too soon. There are no words to fully express our heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of support and love from our dearest family and friends during this time and over the past several years. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the frontline heroes who provided the best care for Jerry during his stay at Ghent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The care and compassion shown to him during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his family was unable to be by his side, is much appreciated. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, at Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Avenue, Troy. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
would be preferred. We find peace in knowing that Jerry is no longer suffering through the frustration, confusion and fear. Finally, Jerry knows who Jerry is once again. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home 312 Hoosick Street Troy. For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com