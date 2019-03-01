Albany Times Union Obituaries
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Parish, at the Schaghticoke Church
George H. Bonnier Obituary
Bonnier, George H. SCHAGHTICOKE George H. Bonnier, 81 of Verbeck Avenue, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Canada, he was the son of the late Leo and Denise St. Onge Bonnier.George was the husband of the late Carolyn Mylott Bonnier who died in 1997. He was the fiance of Ethie Moak of Schaghticoke; and the loving father of Annette M. Lovely (Wayne) of Schaghticoke, James H. Bonnier (Nancy) and Steven G. Bonnier (Debra) of Waterford. He was the brother of Ernest Bonnier of Clifton Park, Peter Bonnier (Kathy) of Schaghticoke and Maurice Bonnier (Sandra) of Peru. He was the proud grandfather of Becky and Donnie Simpson, Allison and Tyler Bonnier and Marisa Adler; and great-grandfather of Jack and Marlee Simpson and Mateo Cruz. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Transfiguration Parish, at the Schaghticoke Church. Relatives and friends may visit with George's family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2019
