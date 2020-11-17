Flanders, George H. Sr. CASTLETON George Hall Flanders Sr., 87, died on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Gladys L. and Curt Flanders. He was also predeceased by his sister Dorothy Galusha and her husband Lynn. George moved to Castleton from the Albany-Colonie area at the age of 16 to be in the country along with his parents. He was drafted at the age of 20 and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 in the Korean War. He was a proud member of the 7th Division 32nd Regiment of Infantry. Serving on the Main Line of Resistance, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal. He was asked to become a sergeant but chose to remain a corporal, returning from Korea in 1955. In 1956, he went to work in the Press Room at the Fort Orange Paper Company. The next year he met the love of his life, Marlene Ann Reickert who worked in the office. They were married in 1959 and welcomed a son in 1966. In 1967, he went to work at the Saratoga Post Office but because of illness moved to Indian Lake to be with his sister Dorothy and brother-in-law. He went on to work construction for Laborers #35 (now Laborers #190) in Utica from whom he received a 50-year honorary membership certificate. He retired in 1995. He was a passionate outdoorsman and marksman who loved to hunt and be with his son, whom he taught to hunt at an early age. George was a resident of Van Rensselaer Manor since 2019. George's family would especially like to thank the Van Rensselaer Nursing and Rehabilitation staff of A-1 and the Activities Department for giving the most love possible along with their compassionate support of both George and his family. George was the beloved husband of Marlene Reickert Flanders; devoted father of George H. Flanders Jr.; loving Poppa of Jonathan Hill Flanders (Leah) and Star Marie Flanders (Jeremiah); loving great-Poppa of Rebecca Rose Flanders; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, in the Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. Pandemic restrictions apply, face masks required and social distancing enforced. His graveside service will be on Thursday, November 19, in the Mountain View Cemetery, Castleton at 11 a.m.