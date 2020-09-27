Nisch, George H. ALBANY George H. Nisch, 92 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany. George was born in Albany and lived here all his life. He served the U.S. Navy during World War II and was employed for many years by the Watervliet Arsenal. He was a gentle loving man who loved being around family. He loved to golf and bowl in and around the Albany area for most of his life. He was an avid Yankees fan who kept score of most of the games on his score board at home. George was a member of the Knights of Columbus and The Ancient Order of Hibernians in Albany. He loved his Irish heritage and walked in many parades in Albany. He spent a great deal of time researching his relatives and was able to contact and meet some that live in Ireland. He will be missed by all who knew him but will be remembered from his relationships in life and the stories he told of his past. George is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Regina (Samycia) Nisch; his son Eric Nisch; his grandchildren, Eric D. Nisch, Alicia Nisch (Dan Brown), Danielle New and Petey New; his great-grandchildren, Autumn and Apryl Nisch; and his sister Rosemary Benson and her family in Colorado. He was predeceased by his daughter Christina New in 2019. He is now enjoying time with his best friends, Jimmy Dillon and Andy Zonata, whom he missed dearly since they passed. Funeral services will be held privately, with interment in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Donations in his memory may be made to the Ancient Order of Hibernians, 375 Ontario St, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
