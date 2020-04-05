Roark, George H. SELKIRK George H. Roark, 72, passsed away at home on April 1, 2020. Born and raised in Elsmere, he was the son of the late George and Helen (Pittz) Roark. George retired from the RCS school district. He was a loving husband and father and a devout Christian. He was a fan of the Three Stooges, Roy Orbison and classic cars. An eye disease upturned his life for over 20 years but he maintained a lighthearted sense of humor and a generous heart. George is survived by his wife of 46 years Barbara; daughters, Kathleen Roark and Suzanne (Michael) Uhl; and brother Michael (Jacqueline) Roark. The funeral service will be at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020