Heath, George ALTAMONT George Willard Heath, 77, also known as "Poppy" died on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in 1942, in Albany, he was the son of the late Willard and Frances Heath. After attending Shaker High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He married his wife Linda in 1980 and lived in Knox for more than 30 years prior to residing in Altamont. George worked for the Albany County Highway Department for 17 years, retiring in 2003. He was also a long-time member of the American Legion. George was an avid hunter, fisherman and craftsman. He enjoyed working with wood and designing bird houses, lazy susans, shelves and more. He was also known for his love of late model cars. Buying old cars, restoring them and displaying them at multiple car shows brought him much joy for many years, resulting in several winning trophies that he displayed very proudly. He was the loving father of Michele (Richard) Loucks of Knox, Kimberly Klimek of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Brett Klimek, Ohio; cherished grandfather of Kayla Loucks (Justin Taylor) and Sean Loucks (Amanda Green); and beloved great-grandfather of Clayton Taylor. He is also survived by his brother Allen Heath of Altamont; and his sister Beverly (Carl) Staulters of Galway; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Linda Heath; and son Sean Klimek. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 22, in the Fredendall Funeral Home, Altamont, followed by interment with military honors in Schenectady Memorial Park. Friends may call prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to American Legion Helderberg Post 977.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019