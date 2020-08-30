1/1
George Hillenbrandt
1947 - 2020
Hillenbrandt, George GUILDERLAND George Hillenbrandt, 73, passed away on August 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 5, 1947, the son of the late Frank and Jayne Hillenbrandt. George worked for the N.Y.S. Office of Real Property Services until he retired in 2002. He was an avid bowler and golfer. He accomplished many milestones including bowling a 300, several holes-in-one, and scoring below his age "69." In addition to these activities, he was a self taught computer nerd. He was multifaceted, and could fix anything. He was always willing to use his knowledge to help others. George was a father figure to many and a good friend to many more. He is survived by his beloved fiancee and partner for 17 years, Kelly Clark; his son, John "Joe" Hillenbrandt (Carrie); siblings, Betsy Brumberg (Marc), Helena Koenig (Don), and Billy Hillenbrandt (Susie); grandchildren, Sydney, Lyndsey, Emily, and Molly; and his nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his son, Jimmy Hillenbrandt; and his brother, Frank Hillenbrandt. There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2020.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12805
