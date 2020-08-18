Busold, George J. "Chip" Jr. WATERFORD George J. "Chip" Busold Jr., 56 of Middletown Road, died suddenly on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home after being stricken. He was born in Albany on January 20, 1964, and was the son of the late George J. and Eleanor Martin Bushold. He was a graduate of South Colonie High School. Chip was a secure document service specialist for the New York State D.M.V. in Albany and had worked for the state for over 34 years. He was a motorcycle enthusiast to say the least; Harley Davidson was his bike. He was a member of the Goat Brothers Brotherhood. Chip enjoyed hunting and camping at Schroon Lake. He was the beloved husband of Debra A. Navojosky Busold, whom he married on June 20, 1998; devoted father of Stephen (Lori) Luczkowec of Melrose, and Daniel (Kayleigh) Luczkowec of Poestenkill; cherished grandfather of Kelsiy Luczkowec, Kaizer Luczkowec, Tyler Helwig and Rylan Teal; and brother of Chris (Rose) Busold of Saratoga Lake, Michael Busold of Ballston Spa, Tom Simmons of Colonie, Steve (Anne) Simmons of Florida, Deb Busold of Florida and Colleen (Pat) Ferlo of Ballston Spa. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com