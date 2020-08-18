1/1
George J. "Chip" Busold Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Busold, George J. "Chip" Jr. WATERFORD George J. "Chip" Busold Jr., 56 of Middletown Road, died suddenly on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home after being stricken. He was born in Albany on January 20, 1964, and was the son of the late George J. and Eleanor Martin Bushold. He was a graduate of South Colonie High School. Chip was a secure document service specialist for the New York State D.M.V. in Albany and had worked for the state for over 34 years. He was a motorcycle enthusiast to say the least; Harley Davidson was his bike. He was a member of the Goat Brothers Brotherhood. Chip enjoyed hunting and camping at Schroon Lake. He was the beloved husband of Debra A. Navojosky Busold, whom he married on June 20, 1998; devoted father of Stephen (Lori) Luczkowec of Melrose, and Daniel (Kayleigh) Luczkowec of Poestenkill; cherished grandfather of Kelsiy Luczkowec, Kaizer Luczkowec, Tyler Helwig and Rylan Teal; and brother of Chris (Rose) Busold of Saratoga Lake, Michael Busold of Ballston Spa, Tom Simmons of Colonie, Steve (Anne) Simmons of Florida, Deb Busold of Florida and Colleen (Pat) Ferlo of Ballston Spa. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved