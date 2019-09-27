|
Fontaine, George J. WATERFORD George J. Fontaine, 92, passed peacefully into eternal life at his home surrounded by his loving family on September 25, 2019. George was born on March 24, 1927, in Cohoes to the late Leo and Rhea Racette Fontaine. He resided in Waterford most of his adult life. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart School in Cohoes, the former Keveny Memorial Academy. George graduated from the Veteran's Vocational School in Troy as a television technician and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Employed by the U.S. Postal Service at the Waterford office for 17 years and was superintendent of Postal Operations in Clifton Park for 13 years, retiring in June 1987 after 30 years of service. He was previously an assistant manager at the Motorola Distributor, Hudson Valley Corp, Albany, and was an electrician's helper at Cluett Peabody, Inc. where he met the love of his life, Joan. Never one to just sit around, in retirement, he became an information clerk at the Exit 9 Traveler's Center in Clifton Park for 16 years. He was a communicant of St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Waterford, past president of St. Mary's Father's Club, past president of the Waterford Lions Club, scout master for Cub Pack 32, life member of the Waterford V.F.W., past secretary of the Waterford Zoning Board of Appeals, an exempt member of F.B. Peck Hose, former member of the Waterford Rescue Squad as well as a senior citizen van driver. He was also the past president of the Saratoga County Postmasters Association and a member of the National Association of Postal Supervisors. George was a veteran of World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and after boot camp was assigned to the Fletcher-class Destroyer U.S.S. McCord (DD 534). The McCord joined the Pacific Fleet in time for operations in the Marshall Islands and Marianas and remained in continuous action through the Philippines, Iwo Jima and Okinawa campaigns. George is a recipient of the American Theater Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal with one star for having received the medal twice. George is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan T. Phoenix Fontaine; three sons, Richard W. Fontaine (Nantz) of Clifton Park, Daniel W. Fontaine of Sebastian, Fla., Scott H. Fontaine of Troy; three daughters, Nancy C. Spretty (late J. Louis Spretty), Mary J. Walsh (Philip) of Clifton Park, Barbara Fontaine Jones of Clifton Park; and 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by three brothers, Bob Fontaine (Marie), Art Fontaine (Joan) and Jim Fontaine (Betty). George was also predeceased by his brothers, Bert, Jerry and Ray Fontaine; and his sisters, Jeannette Burr, Blanche Charbonneau and Doris Holloran. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Waterford Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 249, Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
