Kot, George J. Jr. ALBANY George J. Kot Jr., 78, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at home with his loving daughters by his side. George was born in Albany, on June 30, 1940 to the late George and Florence Kot. On June 10, 1961, George married the love of his life, Audrey. They were together as husband and wife for 51 years until her passing in 2012. George worked as a foreman at Argus Press, in Menands, until his retirement in 1988. He was a former member of the Zaloga Post in Albany, and Albany Bowling Center. He will be remembered for his love of softball, horseshoes, pool, mowing the lawn, take-five scratch-offs, casinos, and feeding his squirrels and birds. He was a lifelong, diehard fan of the N.Y. Giants and Yankees. His passion in life was his family. George is predeceased by his beloved wife, Audrey; their son, George Kot III; and their 'furbaby', Meesha. He is survived by his three daughters, Dawn Kot, Laurie Kot, and Sheri Kot (Monroe); his grandchildren, Matthew, Christine, Michael, and Mikayla; his great-grandson, Broden; his sister-in-law, Lynne (Sherman) Crist; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, on Wednesday, February 27, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 28, at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie, N.Y. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in George's name to the Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY.12208







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

