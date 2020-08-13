Marcil, George J. Jr. COHOES George J. Marcil Jr., 79, passed away on August 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cohoes, he had lived there most of his life and was son of the late George and Mary Cunningham Marcil. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Colleen Magin Marcil. George served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1967. He had been employed for many years at the Watervliet Arsenal as a planer/implementer. He later worked at the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance. George was an avid golfer and bowler, a member of the Cohoes Knights of Columbus and a member of Holy Trinity Parish where he served as usher and greeter. His greatest joy in life came from spending time with his family and traveling. He was the loving father of Karen (Doug) Mills, Joe (Staci) Marcil, Kathleen (Richard) Osterhout and Colleen (Dan) McLarney. He was brother of the late Sister Karen Marcil and William Marcil; grandfather of Megan (Joe) Paradiso, Samantha Mills, Adam Marcil, Joshua Marcil, Shawn (Alysia Lis) Marcil, Richard ( Kaitlyn Daniels) Osterhout, Stephanie (Chris Meyer) Osterhout, Patrick Marcil, Heidi McLarney, Nicole McLarney and Megan McLarney; and great-grandfather of Aiden Lis Marcil, Ella Lis Marcil, Theodore Meyer and Juliana Stevens. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to concerns over COVID-19, funeral services will be private at Holy Trinity Parish in Cohoes. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the ALS Center, especially to Dr. Roberta Miller and Trish O'Keefe. Those who wish may make donations in George's memory to St. Peter's ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany NY, 12205.