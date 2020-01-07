Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. Orsino. View Sign Service Information Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 (518)-756-8333 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM The Church of St. Patrick Send Flowers Obituary

Orsino, George J. RAVENA George Joseph Orsino, age 67, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1952, to the late Joseph and Kate Orsino. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia (Persico) Orsino, whom he married on July 1, 1978. George developed a strong work ethic at an early age being employed at Frangella Brothers Mushroom Plant and Star Market. Following in the Orsino footsteps George worked the railroad holding various positions for Conrail, Amtrak and Metro-North. Starting in 1986 George managed Persico True Value until his retirement in 2014, where he was able to share his vast knowledge of fixing everything with many. George actively served the Coeymans Fire Company No. 1 for 50 years. During that time, he also served as Commissioner of the Coeymans Fire District and played a pivotal role in the construction of the new fire house and the purchase of Engine 525. Most would say George was the best driver and pump operator of his time. George was also an avid outdoorsman and a member of the RC Sportsman's Club. Survived by his wife Patricia; his children, Maria (Tony) and Joseph (Nicole); proud grandfather of Enzo Vitiello and Mary Orsino; siblings, John (Linda) Orsino and Nancy (John) Graves; brother-in-law Neal Walle; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. George was also predeceased by his sister Mary Orsino Walle. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Wednesday, January 8, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at The Church of St. Patrick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coeymans Fire District, PO Box 906, Coeymans NY 12045 or The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main Street, Ravena, NY 12143.







