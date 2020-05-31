Syrett, George J. Jr. SELKIRK George J. Syrett Jr. of Selkirk, 81, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. George will be remembered fondly as an avid golfer and fisherman, water colorist and Intarsia artist; but, mostly as a loving husband and father, and adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved long walks with his dog, was an accomplished cook, and enjoyed tending to his multiple gardens. He was born in Brooklyn on October 11, 1938, to George and A. Mardette Syrett. He attended parochial schools in Brooklyn, Christian Brother's Academy, Siena College and received a bachelor's degree from The College of Saint Rose with honors. George was a career New York State employee beginning as a computer programmer with the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority. He left TWA for the Department of Motor Vehicles in 1964 where he was a computer programmer and, ultimately, appointed director of data processing. In 1981, he joined the Office of Mental Health and was appointed associate commissioner. After 37 years of service, he retired in 1993. He volunteered for the Bethlehem Senior Services, was a driver for the American Cancer Society and volunteered in the emergency room at Cape Canaveral Hospital. He was always willing to help anyone in any way he could. In addition, he was an active member of the Bethlehem Community Church. George is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra Cary Syrett; his children, Suzanne Egan (Robert) of Selkirk, George J. Syrett III (Linda) of Windermere, Fla., Jennifer Reohr (Chris) of Voorheesville and Heather Syrett of Austin, Texas; his brother Richard M. Syrett (Margaret); grandchildren, Joshua and Rachel Egan, David, Justin and Samantha Syrett, Logan Short, Lindsay and Rebecca Reohr, and Macintyre and Jayna Syrett; and great-granddaughters, Poppy and Madelyn Syrett. His sister Nancy Stanish-Fyvie predeceased him. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Gabriel as well as many friends. George's family is thankful to his doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Hospital and are eternally grateful for the support and comfort provided by Community Hospice. Services will be limited to George's immediate family with a celebration of life to be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Capital City Rescue Mission are welcome. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.