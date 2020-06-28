George J.J. Plante Jr.
Plante, George J.J. Jr. TROY George J.J. Plante Jr., "Duge" to his family and childhood friends, was 53 when he died very suddenly Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He loved his family, and we loved him, and our hearts are broken. As a kid he was creative, adventurous, and engaging. Duge was an artist even then, always drawing, sketching, making diagrams. He loved cars full-sized and miniature, machines, and motorcycles, and this was a passion he maintained his whole life. He earned his B.F.A. in Graphic Design in 1989 from SUNY-Albany and worked as a graphic designer or operational manager for several newspapers in the Capital Region, including the Troy Publishing Company ("The Record") and Gannet Media in Utica, N.Y. At the time of his death, he was a graphic artist for Centene, a managed health care enterprise. Known for his work ethic, he also did design work in the 1990s for Street & Competition, Aramark, and others; he supervised the Aramark food concessions at what is now the Times Union Center on event nights; he even distributed potato chips and other snacks for W.G. Hiney Distributing and sold subs at Mr. Subb; and he worked every Halloween season at the Field of Horrors. He leaves behind his mother and stepdad, Susan Koffman and Tom Cooper; son, Chris Plante; siblings, Rebecca (and Brody) and Matt (and Danielle); nieces, Victoria and Lucie; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; lifelong friends; colleagues; two kitties, and so many more. He is predeceased by his father, George Plante, Sr.; and four grandparents. George was a gentleman with a huge heart extremely kind, loyal and selfless. People who took the time to get to know him fondly remember his kindheartedness and kindnesses, many, large, and small; his sense of humor (sometimes a little hidden!); and his abiding goodness as a person. He chose his friends carefully and maintained his closest friendships for decades. One friend said that Duge accepted people as they were in ways that made them feel comfortable being themselves. Another wrote that he was "always such a good-hearted, kind, smart, and creative man of integrity with unsurpassed generosity and an unwavering moral compass." He was social, talkative, interested in the world; loved talking about politics, current events, and all things automotive; adored funny fluffy cat videos; and took extraordinary care of his beloved son. Due to COVID-19, there are no public ceremonies. The family thanks Levine Memorial Chapel for arrangements, as well as the first responders. There will be a memorial for friends and family later this summer, probably around Labor Day. Please write georgeplantememorial@gmail.com for more information. In the meantime, please remember him with kindness and love. If you are moved to, a gift to a local animal shelter would be a way to honor him. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
