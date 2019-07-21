Nedy, Dr. George Joseph ALBANY Dr. George Joseph Nedy (born Scaria Nedumthakady), 93, passed away on July 18, 2019, 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. Born May 25, 1926, in Kottayam, Kerala India, he spent his younger years as an ordained Catholic priest (Pune, India, 1955) of the Jesuit Order. A life-long student, George earned his Master's in Philosophy and PhD in Theology from Gregorian University, Rome and served as Professor of Theology at the papal seminary and DeNobili College, Pune. He also started and directed several social projects such as the Seva Night School, an adult education program for Pune-area factory workers. Later, he earned his Master's in Guidance Counseling from Catholic University in Washington D.C. (1974). At the age of 51, he left the ministry and teaching position to marry Graceykutty Zacharias on November 5, 1977. They raised their family in upstate N.Y. He again chose to serve his community by counseling inmates, working at a number of facilities, finally retiring as Senior Counselor of Coxsackie Correctional Facility at the age of 75. After a life tapestry including 21 years in the priesthood, 25 years of counseling, and 42 years of marriage, George is survived by his loving wife Grace; and his two children, Tessy and Joseph; as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He left us in peaceful sleep surrounded by his family and friends. George loved much and was loved much. As we honor the life of a most noble man, we miss him but celebrate a love that lives on. Please note, there will be no wake, but the Mass and memorial is tentatively scheduled for August 3, 2019. Please contact the family for further details.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 21, 2019