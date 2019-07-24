George L. Mansfield (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
W C Brady's Sons Inc
97 Mansion St
Coxsackie, NY
12051
(518)-731-8000
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W C Brady's Sons Inc
97 Mansion St
Coxsackie, NY 12051
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
The Gospel Community Church
Mansion Street
Coxsackie, NY
View Map
Obituary
Mansfield, George L. ALBANY George "Big G" Mansfield, age 86, passed away peacefully early Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief courageous battle with cancer. He was born on September 21, 1932, to the late Harriett "Hattie" and Louis G. Mansfield in New Baltimore.George was the beloved husband of Drusiana "Dolly" Adamo Mansfield of 65 beautiful years; and the devoted father of Lynne (Robert) Riccardo, Lorie (Paul) Devine and LeeAnn (Joseph) Crispo. Our florist is: Rizzo's House of Flowers, Cohoes, NY, 12047, 518-237-0105. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 26, at the W.C. Brady's Sons, Inc. Funeral Home, 97 Mansion St., Coxsackie from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in The Gospel Community Church, Mansion Street, Coxsackie. Interment will follow in the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Coxsackie, with military honors. Donations in his memory may be made to The Gospel Community Church, Coxsackie. Condolences may be made at wcbradyssonsinc.net.

Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019
