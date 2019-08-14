Darrigo, George M. Jr. TROY George M. Darrigo Jr., 55, died suddenly on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at his home. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late George M. and Ruth B. (DeLong) Darrigo Sr.; and brother of the late Michele Grace Tuttle. George was a local and long-distance truck driver for many years with several local trucking companies. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and camping. He is survived by his siblings, Vincent of Schenectady, Mark of Schodack Landing and Jeannine Darrigo of Catskill. George is also survived by his three nieces, Misty, Justine and Danille. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2019