Preston, George M. ALBANY George M. Preston entered into eternal life on January 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 6, 1944, in Schenectady. He was the loving and devoted husband of 53 years of Sandra Articola, his soulmate and the love of his life; the cherished father of Sandra L. Preston (Charles J. Monestere); and adored grandfather, "Papa," of Matthew C. Monestere. He was the brother-in-law of Karin and Robert J. Shepherd and Cheryl and Thomas Articola. He was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Jennie; his sister Margaret; and his special niece and godchild, Heather Megan Shepherd. He is survived by his niece Christy Articola; nieces, cousins and a brother, Vincent. George received a B.S. in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He received an M.B.A. from Union College (Clarkson Graduate School) and earned his professional engineer license from New York State. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the U.S. Army 4th Psychological Operations Group as an officer receiving numerous medals, including the Army Commendation Medal and other citations. He was employed at G.E. in numerous positions using his engineering expertise and was manager of training and development (EE). Upon retirement, he founded AV Solutions, a tech company, and served as its CEO. Most importantly, George loved and treasured his family, especially his grandson, Matthew, with whom he spent endless hours in his workshop sharing his love of stem and engineering with his own "little engineer." Matthew and his Papa made hundreds of science prototypes and projects. George always felt that love and time were the greatest gifts someone could give, and he gave them endlessly. His Catholic faith was the foundation of his life and he often attended daily Mass with Sandra. George was always the gentleman, kind, generous, loving, caring, witty, always putting others first. His proudest titles were Daddy and Papa. He loved his dog, Jinx, and his grand-dogs, Sam, Vinnie, Baxter, and Jake. Now he is with the angels and saints in eternal comfort and peace which he so richly deserves. We are so grateful and blessed to have had this special man in our lives to share his life and love with us. We will miss and love him forever. Funeral services on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. There will be no public visitation hours. To leave George's family a message on their guestbook, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 16, 2020