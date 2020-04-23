Willsey, George M. COHOES George M. Willsey, 86, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. George was the son of the late Leyland and Essa Willsey. George was the devoted husband to Kathleen Willsey; they were married 67 years. George was a member of VFW Post 8162 in Nassau. George honorably served with the Army in the Korean War. George is survived by his six daughters and three sons; 25 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Services will be held privately by the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the VFW Post 8162, 7 Lyons Lake Rd, Nassau, NY, 12123. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020