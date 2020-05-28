Forgea, George N. EAST GREENBUSH George N. Forgea passed away on May 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. George was the son of late Elizabeth Forgea (Gage) and Ernest Forgea. George is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; children, George (Diane), Michael (Deborah), and Lynn Forgea, and Christine Schultz; grandchildren, Gregory (Tina) and Amy Forgea, Samuel, Ian and Ben Schultz and Patrick Forgea (Carra); and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Matthew Forgea. He is also survived by his sisters, Margaret Petroni, Patricia Forgea, and Loraine Langlois; many nieces, nephews and cousins, Nin Eckert. George was predeceased by his brother Joseph (Madeline) Forgea. After serving in the United States Navy from 1951-1955, George became a fireman, serving the city of Rensselaer for 32 years. He was a lifetime member of the International Association of Firemen. George's love for his wife was unparalleled. They enjoyed many trips to Cape Cod and winters in Florida. George will be forever missed for his quotes/advice such as "Make hay while the sun is shining," "Save it for a rainy day," and "Any port in a storm." He enjoyed happy hour with a good gin martini served with a cocktail onion. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at St. Peter's Hospital for their wonderful care during this difficult time. Thank you for At Home Hospice for their assistance. All services for George will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in George's memory to the Albany Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208.