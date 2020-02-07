Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Service 6:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM St. Basil Russian Orthodox Church Maplewood , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bakun, George Nicholas MAPLEWOOD George Nicholas Bakun, a life-long resident of Maplewood, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the age of 95. George was born in Maplewood on May 11, 1924, and was the son of the late Nicholas John and Catherine (Kate Petregal) Bakun. He was a graduate of Maplewood Grammar School and Watervliet High School. George was a World War II Army veteran and served our country in the Invasion of Normandy, on D-Day, landing at Utah Beach. He was drafted into the Army, soon after graduating from high school, along with his neighbor and life-long friend, Stephen "Iggy" Halabuda (now deceased) and together they served in the same company for the duration of the war. For his service George was awarded the American Service Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Medal, the World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Additionally, he received a plaque from French President Charles de Gaulle, thanking him for his service from the French nation. He was honorably discharged on January 29, 1946, with the rank of staff sergeant, and returned home to Maplewood. George was employed at Spiak's Meat and Grocery Market in Maplewood and later by Williams Press, Inc. in Menands. Ever the loyal and dedicated employee and co-worker, George once received an award from Williams Press for not missing a day of work in a one year period. He retired, as an office worker, from Matthew Bender & Company, Inc. in Menands after a long career. George loved to work in his vegetable garden where he also grew beautiful flowers. He enjoyed foraging for mushrooms; fishing from a rowboat at Saratoga Lake and the horse races at Saratoga Springs. He was a devoted fan of the N.Y. Yankees and enjoyed attending games at Yankee Stadium. George was a member of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church in Maplewood, the Maplewood American Legion Post #1615 where he served as commander and the Watervliet "R" Club. George was blessed, throughout his life, with many good and dear friends. Walter Babeyko, Carmen Torre, Bill Hoblock (cousin) and Andy Tarbay were all very good and special to George. Heartfelt gratitude and forever thanks to Nakeia "Nikki" Salley and Kathryn "Kate" Tarbay for their love, time and caring for George. George loved everyone and everyone loved George. George is survived by his sister and her husband, Rose (John ) Collins of Florida; nephews, Christopher Messitt and Andrew Spiak Jr.; niece, Patricia Messitt; cousin, Dorothy (Carmen) Torre; godchildren, Paul Tarbay and Jane Petregal Haver; and the members of the Dzubay, Petregal, Spiak, Rentz, Hoblock, Russell and Felix families. George was preceded in death by his wife, Anne (Spiak) Bakun; his brother, John Bakun; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Evelyn and Christine. George's funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in St. Basil Russian Orthodox Church, Maplewood. Interment will be held in the spring in St. Basil's Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may visit with George's family on Monday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home during which time the Parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. Donations, in George's memory, may be made to St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, 6 Lansing Ave., Watervliet, NY, 12189 or the Maplewood Volunteer Fire Department, 61 Cohoes Rd, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Visit















